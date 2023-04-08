One killed in Saturday morning St. Andrews shooting, Richland County sheriff says

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found shot inside an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Metze Road, off of Broad River Road in St. Andrews, according to a statement released from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 5 a.m., deputies responding to complaints of gunfire found a 39-year-old man lying face down in a hallway. The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and was taken to a local hospital, where he died from from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.

The State has reached out to the Richland County Coroner’s Office for more information.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit midlandscrimestoppers.com.

