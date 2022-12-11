One killed late Saturday in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

A person was killed late Saturday in a shooting near North Tryon Street in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 100 block of Tom Hunter Road, CMPD said in a news release. Officers did not find any victims there, the release said.

Shortly afterward, a shooting victim arrived at a nearby hospital and later died, police said.

No other information was released, and investigators have not identified a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

