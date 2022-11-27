One killed late Saturday in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

A person was killed in a shooting late Saturday near South Tryon Street in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Skipwith Place, CMPD said in a news release. There, officers found an individual who’d been shot, the release said.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other information was released, and investigators have not identified a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.