One killed in seven-vehicle crash in Freehold; investigation ongoing

FREEHOLD - One man was killed Tuesday in a seven-vehicle crash in Freehold, according to authorities.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., seven vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 33 in Freehold Township, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. One man - who authorities have not yet identified - was killed.

The crash is under investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) and the Freehold Township Police Department, authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Officer Justin Nunno 732-462-7908.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: One killed in seven-vehicle crash in Freehold, prosecutor says