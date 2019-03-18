3 Killed And Several Injured in Shooting in Dutch City of Utrecht, Police Say

Billy Perrigo

Three people were killed and several people were wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday morning, according to local authorities. Police said they were investigating whether terrorism could have been a motive.

Local media images from the scene showed a tram at a standstill on a tramline between two roads.

Mayor Jan van Zanen has confirmed three people have died after the shooting.

Police said the attack took place at 24 Oktoberplein, a junction to the southwest of the city center.

The Dutch news website AD reported that anti-terror police had been called to the scene.

Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, national coordinator for security and counterterrorism at The Netherlands’ Ministry of Justice and Security, said the offender is still at large and the province’s threat level was raised to five, the highest level.

Police say they are searching for Gökmen Tanis, 37, born in Turkey, in connection with the shooting. (They had previously misidentified him as Gökman Tanis.)

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.