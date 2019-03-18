3 Killed And Several Injured in Shooting in Dutch City of Utrecht, Police Say

Three people were killed and several people were wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday morning, according to local authorities. Police said they were investigating whether terrorism could have been a motive.

Local media images from the scene showed a tram at a standstill on a tramline between two roads.

Mayor Jan van Zanen has confirmed three people have died after the shooting.

Burgemeester Jan van Zanen reageert op het schietincident eerder vandaag pic.twitter.com/PzI6t2tPtX — Gemeente Utrecht (@GemeenteUtrecht) March 18, 2019

Police said the attack took place at 24 Oktoberplein, a junction to the southwest of the city center.

A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

The Dutch news website AD reported that anti-terror police had been called to the scene.

Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, national coordinator for security and counterterrorism at The Netherlands’ Ministry of Justice and Security, said the offender is still at large and the province’s threat level was raised to five, the highest level.

Threath level raised to 5, exclusively for the province of #utrecht untill 18 hrs. Perpetrator on the run. We cannot rule out terrorist motive. Follow local authorities for instructions. — PJ Aalbersberg NCTV (@PJAalbersberg) March 18, 2019

Police say they are searching for Gökmen Tanis, 37, born in Turkey, in connection with the shooting. (They had previously misidentified him as Gökman Tanis.)

De politie vraagt u uit te kijken naar de 37-jarige Gökman Tanis (geboren in Turkije) in verband met het incident vanmorgen aan het #24oktoberplein in Utrecht.

Benader hem niet zelf maar bel direct de opsporingstiplijn 0800-6070 pic.twitter.com/QZ88s3Wl0k

— Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.



