One killed, several more injured in overnight shooting at SC pool hall, police say

One person was killed and four others were injured overnight in a shooting at a pool hall, the Charleston Police Department said Monday.

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to multiple shots fired calls at Players Place Billiards, police said in a news release. That’s in a building that used to be a pharmacy at 1934 Ashley River Road in the West Ashley area.

Witnesses said multiple people were involved in the incident, and five were injured, according to the release.

One person taken to an area hospital later died, police said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the victim after notifying the next of kin.

The other four people who were hurt also were taken to an area hospital with what police said were “non-life threatening injuries.” Further information on their conditions was not available.

As of 6:30 a.m., one person was taken into custody, but no charges had been filed, according to the release. Police said the shooting is not considered an ongoing threat to the community, but it remains under investigation.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200, or Lowcountry CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111 or submit an online tip.

