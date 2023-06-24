Two women killed in New Sewickley shooting

NEW SEWICKLEY TWP. ― Two women are dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the township.

New Sewickley Township police reported the fatal incident occurred around 2 p.m. at 414 Klein Road, where they received a call about a violent incident.

Officers said they encountered an armed and barricaded suspect when they arrived. Beaver County Emergency Services Unit was notified and responded to assist. Several surrounding police agencies also responded.

Once inside, officers found the male suspect, who was not named Saturday night, and took him into custody. Police said he was charged in the incident and placed in the Beaver County Jail. Additionally, two deceased females and one uninjured female were found inside.

Police said the incident was contained to the property and no other neighbors or residents were in danger.

Additional information regarding this incident will be provided in the coming days as the investigation is ongoing, police said.

