One killed in shooting on Amtrak train in Lee’s Summit, police looking for suspect

A shooting on an Amtrak train in Lee’s Summit left one person dead Friday night.

Police in Independence were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Amtrak station in the 1100 block of West Pacific.

Officers found a person who had been shot while the train was stopped at the Lee’s Summit station near 3rd and Main, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

The train traveled north to Independence where the victim was treated, but pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was a passenger on the train who fled in Lee’s Summit, Depue said. Detectives were interviewing passengers to get more information.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.