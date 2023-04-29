One killed in shooting at apartment complex in Gastonia
One person has died following a shooting at Fern Forest Apartments in Gastonia, according to Gaston County EMS.
GEMS said the shooting occurred on the 1100 block of Pebblestone Way around 5:30 a.m.
One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to GEMS.
Police two or three suspects were seen leaving the area of the shooting after gunshots were fired.
However, they have not announced any information about a suspect.
This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
