One killed in shooting at Bloomington house party; Linton man jailed on murder charge

One person was killed and another wounded during a Sunday morning shooting police say happened after three men were denied entrance to a Bloomington house party because one had a gun.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 500 block of South Park Avenue, near the intersection with East Second Street.

Bloomington Police Department officers who arrived after reports of shots fired found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest; he died at the scene. A 19-year-old man also shot was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from BPD Lt. Mike Baker.

Witnesses at the party described the suspect, a large-build man wearing a pink sweater, and said he produced a handgun and began firing into a crowd. An Indiana State Police trooper stopped a vehicle soon after the shooting, and a passenger resembled the man partygoers had described.

Police said a handgun was found inside the vehicle. All three occupants were take into custody and questioned. Isaiah Joseph Deleson Ramos, 21, of Linton, was booked into the Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of murder and criminal recklessness.

Detectives spoke to witnesses who said Ramos and the two others in the vehicle weren't allowed into the party because one had a handgun visible in his waistband.

"The three men demanded entry into the party and a physical altercation ensued which made its way into a nearby alley," the news release said. "At that time, witnesses stated that they observed Ramos begin firing a handgun into the crowd."

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call BPD Detective Rob Shrake at 812-339-4477.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Man jailed on murder charge after Bloomington house party shooting