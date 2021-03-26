One killed in shooting at Brandon apartment, deputies say

BRANDON — A man was shot and killed Friday at the Park at Portofino Apartments, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. at the complex on the 1800 block of Princeton Lakes Drive, deputies said.

Inside an apartment, deputies said they found a man who suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The man who shot him, deputies said, remained at the scene and was being interviewed. The Sheriff’s Office said the case will be handed over to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office to decide whether any charges will be filed in this case.

Deputies did not release the name of the man who died or the man accused of shooting him. No other details about the investigation were released, including whether the armed man said he acted in self-defense and whether this is being considered a stand your ground case.