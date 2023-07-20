One killed in shooting on Creighton Road in Pensacola

The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning on Creighton Road.

The incident took place in the 3000 block of Creighton Road, and one male victim was killed, a PPD spokesman reported shortly after 2 a.m.

A section of Creighton Road near O'Riley's Uptown Tavern was temporarily closed due to the investigation.

As of Thursday morning, the PPD had not released any suspect information or any further details about the identity of the deceased or the circumstances of the shooting.

