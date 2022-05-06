One killed in shooting Friday afternoon, Kansas City’s 4th homicide in less than 24 hours

One person was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Kansas City’s Ivanhoe neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots just after 1 p.m. in the 3700 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

As they were heading to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers found a man who was unresponsive in the front yard of a residence. Emergency medical personnel declared the man dead, Becchina said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators canvassed the area for witnesses and processed the scene for evidence. No suspect information was available.

This was the fourth homicide in less than 24 hours in Kansas City. Earlier Friday, officers responded to 2nd and Lydia Avenue on a report of a dead body. Police found a male and a female with apparent trauma in a wooded area off of railroad property. Both were declared dead at the scene, the police department said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 8300 block of East Gregory Boulevard on a shooting call. One person was transported to a local hospital but later died.

Becchina said the violence in the past day was “extremely unfortunate.”

The shooting Friday afternoon was Kansas City’s 56th homicide this year. At this point in 2021, the city had recorded 55 homicides. Last year became the second deadliest year on record for homicides, following a record 182 killings in 2020.