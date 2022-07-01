One killed in shooting inside a Parlier home. Search for gunman underway in Fresno County

One person was killed in a shooting in Parlier, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

The gun violence happened Thursday night near King Street and Orit Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Botti. He described the victim as a “young man” but stopped short of releasing his age.

Few details were immediately available about the incident.

About 10 minutes before midnight, a caller reported the shooting, Botti said. It appears someone fired into the house from the outside. The shooter remains at large.

Parlier police initially responded to the call, and the sheriff’s office has since taken over. Botti noted that several cities in the county have police but don’t have homicide detectives.

The details in the homicide are similar to the Feb. 20 killing of Ricardo Chavana, a 16-year-old high school junior who was gunned down in his home in the small Fresno County community.

There has not been an arrest in the case. Botti said there is no reason to believe the two homicides are related.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information in either homicide to call 559-600-3111 or call Valley CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.