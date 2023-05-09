One killed in shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood Tuesday afternoon: Police

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in a Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the 2200 block of North 56th Terrace on a reported shooting, Officer Jovanna Cheatum, a department spokeswoman, said at the scene.

There, police located one gunshot victim inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheatum said.

Detectives were working to speak with witnesses and search for any home surveillance cameras in the area. Cheatum said the circumstances of what led to the shooting remained unclear Tuesday afternoon.

Police also did not have information to share with the public concerning a suspect. No one had been arrested or detained in regard to the shooting, Cheatum said.

The killing marks the eighth homicide in Kansas City, Kansas so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the city saw 40 homicides.

Kansas City, Kansas police were asking that anyone with information concerning the homcide call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.