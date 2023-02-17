One killed in shooting near Dallas Design District, police say

A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting that took place near the Dallas Design District on Thursday, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Quebec Street around 11:15 a.m. They found a 37-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and pressure to the wound and Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to a local hospital.

The victim, identified by police as Lyrone Moore, later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police said anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.