One killed in shooting near park in far East El Paso

One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening near a park in the Upper East Side, El Paso police said.

The deadly shooting is under investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and crime-scene investigators.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a call of gunshots heard by Tim Foster Park. One person was shot and died at the scene, police said.

Tim Foster Park is located at 14401 Smokey Point Drive near Edgemere Boulevard and John Hayes Street in the Upper East Side.

Anyone with information on the deadly Father's Day shooting on Sunday or any other criminal activity may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers Of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

