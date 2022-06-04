One killed in shooting in northwest Charlotte; CMPD investigating

One person has died following a shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday, police said they responded to Atrium Main in connection with a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Jaquan Krider, died at the hospital due to injuries he had sustained.

Police said an investigation revealed that the shooting occurred on the 900 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

While details are limited at this time, this shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

