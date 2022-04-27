One killed in shooting at Tampa apartment complex, police say
TAMPA — A person was killed Tuesday evening in a shooting at an apartment complex north of the University of South Florida, police said.
Officers called to The Dawson Apartments at 15501 Bruce B. Downs Blvd about 7 p.m. found a person there with a gunshot wound, according to Tampa police. The person was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.
The shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Police have not released any other information.
This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.