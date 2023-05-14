One killed in Short North fatal shooting on heels of last week's gunfight in street

A close-up photo of police lights by night

A man was killed early Sunday morning in the Short North after a fight escalated to gunfire, the second consecutive weekend of gunfire in the popular nightlife area.

Around 2:45 a.m., Columbus police responded to a report of a fight in the 900 block of N. High Street in the Short North, near United Dairy Farmers and SeeSaw Columbus restaurant and bar. When police arrived, they discovered Arthur Pickens, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pickens was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 3:07 a.m. The shooting is under investigation and police have not identified any suspects.

In a statement, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said "in high-traffic and populated areas like the Short North, the threat (of gun violence) to public safety is magnified when guns mix with alcohol and large crowds of people and vehicles."

"While CPD is still investigating all the facts of this incident, what we do know is that something needs to change," said Klein, who is fighting legal challenges against new city firearm ordinances. "We cannot accept gun violence as the norm in the Short North or any Columbus neighborhood."

Short North fatal shooting comes on heels of "explosion of gunfire"

The Sunday morning shooting comes on the heels of an "explosion of gunfire" between police and suspects last weekend that left 10 injured and still-unanswered questions about whether anybody had been hit by Columbus police gunfire.

Last Saturday, officers had gone to the 600 block of North High Street around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting. While the officers were on the scene, more gunshots were heard a few blocks north.

Body camera footage shows officers firing as they moved toward a gunman who was down in front of Roaming Goat Coffee at 849 N. High St. The video shows one of the officers kicking a handgun away from the man, who was bleeding heavily. The 20-year-old man was handcuffed and transported to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

In all, 11 firearms were recovered from the scene.

Police have not said whether any of those injured were struck by police gunfire. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation into the incident.

