WINCHESTER, Ind. — One person was killed late Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Randolph County.

According to Indiana State Police, Jason Beckley, 44 — of Mebane, North Carolina, about 25 miles northwest of Durham — was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, along Randolph County Road 300-W north of Ind. 32.

According to an ISP release, Beckley, driving a 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII, was northbound on the county road, crossed the state highway at a high rate of speed and then went off the east side of the road.

The car crashed through a fence, went into a pasture and rolled, the release said.

Beckley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected form the vehicle.

State police were notified of the accident about 11:30 p.m.

In addition to state troopers, Randolph County sheriff's deputies, Winchester police and a representative of the Randolph County coroner's office responded to the scene.

Beckley reportedly was a former resident of Indiana.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: One killed in single-vehicle crash in Randolph County