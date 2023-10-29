One killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Lapaloma Street at 4:30 p.m. A man with an apparent gunshot wound was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Body found on I-55 in Desoto County

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.