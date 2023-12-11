One killed, students and bus driver injured in Tillman County crash

GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was killed and several students and their bus driver were injured Monday morning after a crash in Tillman County.

Authorities say a Grandfield school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck just after 8 a.m. Monday.

The pickup truck burst into flames and the driver was killed.

The bus driver was pinned and flown to a hospital after being extracted.

Nine children were on board and all were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the crash.

