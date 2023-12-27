One killed, teenager wounded in Russian drone attack on Odesa — photos

Consequences of Russia's attack on Odesa region on the night of 27 December

One person has been killed and several injured in a Russian drone attack on the south of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military reported on Dec. 17

A dozen Shahed drones were destroyed over Odesa Oblast alone, with the city being the primary target of the Russian military.

“One person was killed and three injured, including a 17-year-old boy,” said Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Read also: 100+ relieved passengers arrive in Kyiv after surviving brutal Russian attack on Kherson station

Kherson was also attacked, with strikes hitting an agricultural research institution, a shopping center, and apartment buildings.

Read also: Ukraine intercepts 32 of 46 Russian attack drones, explosions reported in Kherson and Odesa oblasts

Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 32 out of the 46 drones launched by Russian troops overnight.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine