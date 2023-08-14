One killed, three hurt when pickup and SUV crash on Lexington County road, SC cops say

One person was killed and three others were injured Sunday night in a crash involving a pickup truck and SUV, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 9:20 p.m. in Lexington County, according to Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

Both a 2007 Saturn Vue compact SUV and a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup were driving west on S.C. 302 in the Pelion area, Butler said. Near the intersection with Asbury Kneece Lane, the SUV slowed for traffic and was in the rear by the pickup, according to Butler.

Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road, and one of the passengers in the SUV died at the scene, Butler said.

Another passenger from the SUV and both drivers were injured and taken to Lexington Medical Center, according to Butler. Further information on the conditions of the surviving passenger and the two drivers was not available.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the passenger who died.

There was no word if anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

Through Thursday, 612 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 25 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. Last year, 43 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.