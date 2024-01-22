One killed, three injured after shooting at Steel Shaker bar in Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS ― Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a local bar Saturday morning.

According to police, they had received reports of shots fired near the Steel Shaker bar in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue in Coraopolis around 1:45 a.m. Jan. 20. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found that one man was dead from the gunfire and three other bar patrons were injured.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the deceased victim as 35-year-old Anthony Johnson Jr. of Aliquippa. Police say that the three additional victims were rushed to the hospital, with reports indicating that they are all in stable condition.

Witness video of the incident shows that a fight broke out within the crowded bar, with an unidentified man pulling out a firearm and firing inside the building. After the shots are fired, bar patrons can be seen trying to escape the premises. Signs posted outside of the bar indicate firearms and other weapons are not permitted inside at any time.

As of Monday morning, the suspect had not yet been named and official charges were filed by investigators, but police indicated they have identified everyone who was involved in the shooting. They also informed the public that there was no danger to the community.

