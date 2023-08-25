One killed in Thursday shooting, police investigating as potential robbery

Aug 25, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Police tape lines the parking lot of the AutoZone in the 8000 block of Sancus Boulevard where a 43-year-old man was killed the day before at the auto parts store near Polaris Fashion Place.

A 43-year-old man was killed Thursday in a possible robbery at an auto parts store near Polaris Fashion Place.

Police responded to a call around 5:10 p.m. Thursday night about a shooting at the AutoZone located in the 8000 block of Sancus Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Alejandro Fajardo-Torres injured with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found an 18-year-old male at the scene who had sustained blunt force injuries. The 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.

Area residents said police presence remained heavy around the AutoZone and in the neighboring apartment complex, The Edge at Polaris, until about 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Detectives are now investigating robbery as a potential motive in the shooting. No suspect information has been released publicly by Columbus police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

