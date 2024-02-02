One killed, two arrested in Lafayette Street shooting Thursday, Houma Police report

Two men shot at each other, leaving one dead and another hospitalized.

Terrance Scott, 20, and an unnamed 14-year-old exchanged gunfire about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Lafayette Street, leaving the 20-year-old Scott dead.

Terrance Simms - a different Terrance - was arrested for one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail.

The 14-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and was booked into the Parish Juvenile Detention Center. The 14-year-old remains hospitalized, expected to recover, a news release from the Houma Police Department said.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, but according to police, Simms was in discussions with the 14-year-old about a gun sale. Simms worked as a Juvenile Direct Care Associate at the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center and had befriended the teen, a news release from the police said.

The teen arrived at 1100 block of Lafayette Street for the deal with Scott, and for reasons still under investigation, the two parties opened fire, police said. Simms fled, but turned himself in.

