One killed, two hurt in late-night Durham shooting that follows other recent violence

Three people were shot in southwest Durham just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, police announced, and one person was killed.

The two other victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, which the Durham Police Department said occurred on Auto Drive — an area just behind the South Square shopping center on U.S. 15-501, near a night club and several restaurants.

In total, according to various media reports, at least six people have been shot in Durham since Thursday, in three separate incidents. Two of the six were killed.

The News & Observer previously reported that police arrested a suspect — following an hours-long standoff at an apartment building in south Durham — in a double shooting in which one person was killed and another seriously injured.

The police had recently responded to a separate report of shots fired in the same area earlier that day, The N&O reported, but believe it was unconnected to the fatal shooting that occurred later.

The third incident was a non-fatal shooting at a Sheetz gas station, which ABC 11 reported happened in the middle of the afternoon Friday north of town, on N. Duke Street.