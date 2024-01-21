One killed, two injured in crash near Meadowmont, Chapel Hill police say

One person was killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle crash near Meadowmont early Sunday morning.

Police say the driver was headed east on Raleigh Road near West Barbee Chapel Road, lost control and drove into a wooded area.

One passenger was killed, and the driver and another passenger were treated for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The crash took place about 2:23 a.m.

Police have not released any details about the crash or the names of those involved. They say they are still investigating what caused the crash.