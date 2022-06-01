One killed, two injured in shooting outside Fayetteville hookah lounge early Monday

Police lights.

One person was killed and two others injured Monday in an early morning shooting outside a Fayetteville hookah lounge.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called at 2:13 a.m. to the Airborne Hookah Lounge & Bar, 5007 Raeford Road, on the report of a shooting.

There they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said a second individual was found in a vehicle on Raeford Road and the third, Antwain Maurice Hoskins, 22, was located at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Hoskins died of his injuries, police said Tuesday.

Investigators determined the shooting followed a disturbance at the lounge. It was not revealed if all three were shot outside the lounge.

One survivor was listed in stable condition at a hospital Tuesday evening. The third was treated and released. Their names were not released.

“(Police) ask that any witness, or anyone with photographs or videos from the scene, to please contact the detective listed below,” a Tuesday news release said.

According to the Airborne Hookah Lounge & Bar Facebook and Instagram pages, the lounge was hosting an event that began Sunday, May 29, at 9 p.m. and ran until 3 a.m. Monday.

A post to the pages Tuesday morning decried the incident and announced the business has "zero tolerance for arguments or fighting of any kind."

"What happened on May 29th is not acceptable and we will not tolerate that. Going forward all of our events will be enforced by Fayetteville Police (Department) to ensure the safety of employees and customers," it read. "Our prayer, love and support for the victims."

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

