One killed, two wounded in shooting at Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury

One man was killed and two people were wounded in a shooting at Lit Ultra Lounge in Waterbury early Saturday, police said.

Police responded about 1:55 a.m. to the nightclub at 483 West Main Street for reports of shots fired, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Officers found one man inside the bar suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he died from his injuries at about 2:37 a.m., police said.

Two other people, a 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport and a 35-year-old man from New Britain also showed up at Saint Mary’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The man who died has not yet been identified. Police were working with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the department’s Major Crime detectives were investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the department’s detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.