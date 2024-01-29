One killed in weekend crash on Interstate 20

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person died in a collision this past weekend. While Abilene had several accidents related to the slick conditions on Friday night, the one accident that resulted in a fatality occurred Sunday during clear conditions.

No caption

Yan Broytman, 43, of Frisco, stepped out of his Cascadia truck tractor to repair the broken engine on Sunday morning. Another Cascadia truck driver, Lewis Edward Clements Jr., drove up Interstate 20, just seven miles east of Baird. The posted speed limit was 75 miles per hour.

Clements then "failed to drive in a single lane" and subsequently side-swiped and struck Broytman, according to Sergeant Marc Couch of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Justice of the Peace Andi Holland pronounced Broytman dead at the scene around 11:25 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is the third highway fatality of 2024 in the area.

More: Victims identified from slick Sunday's fatal highway crashes

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: One weekend fatality on Interstate 20