One killed in wrong-way crash near Paseo and I-25

Jan. 21—One person was killed in a wrong-way crash near Paseo del Norte and Interstate 25 early Sunday in Albuquerque.

Police did not identify the person who died in the collision, which remains under investigation by the Albuquerque Police Department's Traffic Unit, police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said.

Officers responded to the crash just after midnight in the area of Paseo del Norte and the southbound I-25 on-ramp.

Police said a Ford Focus was going west on Paseo and the driver noticed headlights from a Honda vehicle approaching when the driver reached to Jefferson.

"The driver of the Ford tried to switch lanes as did the driver of the Honda, who was traveling in the wrong direction, and the two vehicles collided," Atkins said in a news release.

The passenger in the Ford died at the scene, and both drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries.

"This remains an ongoing investigation as the driver of the Honda did present signs of impairment," Atkins said.