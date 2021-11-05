One kilogram of pure fentanyl seized by Fort Worth police after month-long investigation

After a month-long investigation, the Fort Worth Police Department’s Narcotics and Directed Response Unit seized 1 kilogram of pure fentanyl on Nov. 4.

According to a department social media post, the amount of fentanyl recovered contained enough lethal doses to kill over 500,000 people.

The investigation was started by a task-force officer assigned to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Western Drug Squad, according to the department.

Authorities also recovered one firearm and $100,000 in cash and made four arrests in connection with the seizure.