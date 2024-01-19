One-of-a-kind exhibit on display at Beauregard King House & Gardens

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Head to BK House & Gardens now through March 17th, for a history lesson draped in color titled: “Haiti – Louisiana: Tides of Freedom,” an art exhibit that blends several mediums to tell the story of Haiti’s long-time relationship with Louisiana.

Prior to its independence, Haiti was a French colony known as St. Domingue. The year 2024 marks 220 years since Haiti became its own country, the first to be founded by former slaves.

Exhibit curator Max Jean-Louis has created a show that honors the past, respects the present, and creates exciting vibes for the future.

“As curator, I wanted to have a gender-balanced group, so we have 4 male and 4 female artists both from Louisiana and Haiti, and all of them from African descent,” says Jean-Louis.

Those artists created pieces specifically for the show. There are also works on loan from the private collection of Jacques Bartoli, including a series of incredible “drapeaux” or beaded flags, which instantly call to mind the handiwork of New Orleans’ Mardi Gras Indians.

The Nous Foundations is one of the collaborators of the program. Executive Director Scott Tilton is thrilled with the vibrancy of the exhibit and how it connects Haiti and Louisiana.

“I think it also tells us something about New Orleans culture and Louisiana culture because a lot of the traditions that we have here are rooted in Haiti,” says Tilton, noting that he always thinks of New Orleans as a city born in the Caribbean, but raised in the United States.

“We ourselves are from these places, and I think that what’s important about New Orleans is that our culture does not exist in a vacuum. It is so vibrant and so lively and has such a global resonance,” says Tilton.

The third part of the show is a room of photographs from the personal archives of Haiti’s first female president, Ertha Pascal-Trouillot, who served from 1990 to 1991.

Jean-Louis says he’s proud that the exhibit addresses challenges of the past, as well as breeds excitement for the future of Haiti, such as the ongoing water canal construction project. He’s also grateful for the opportunity to give an artistic voice to his native country and showcase some of the amazing creativity that exists there.

