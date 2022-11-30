'One-of-a-kind': Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies at the age of 79

The Takeout

The year 2022 brought us everything from Coke Starlight to butter boards, and here at The Takeout, we tried to triangulate what readers might want to cook for themselves. And while TikTok might lay claim to feta pasta, we developed some approachable recipes this year that might become your new go-to favorites, whether you’re looking for weeknight inspo or party appetizer ideas. As we close the book on an eventful year, let’s look back at the top 10 Takeout recipes that readers liked and shared t