'One-of-a-kind': Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies at the age of 79
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac wrote hits including "You Make Loving Fun" and "Everywhere." She died at 79 after a "short illness."
Thousands of Egyptians are demanding that the British Museum return the Rosetta stone. The bilingual carvings on the stone proved to be the breakthrough in the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after being unearthed by colonialists in Egypt in 1799.
For the first time in its history, the largest mall in the U.S. will feature an Asian Santa Claus this holiday season. Mall of America, located in Bloomington, Minnesota, will have Allan Siu as part of The Santa Experience, which is returning after a three-year in-person hiatus due to COVID-19. Siu, whose parents are from Hong Kong, believes that “a good Santa is one that brings the Sony PS5, is empathetic, a great listener and remembers the love the Christmas holiday brings.”
“Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie," Mick Fleetwood wrote in an Instagram tribute
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) announced topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 (4WHIM) trial of its lead investigational therapy, mavorixafor, a novel CXCR4 antagonist, in people with WHIM syndrome. Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis (WHIM) is a rare congenital immune deficiency in which individuals are more susceptible to potentially life-threatening bacterial infections. 4WHIM met its primary endpoint, with mavorixafor achieving clinical and statistical super
Jalin Hyatt has a strong case to become Tennessee's first Biletnikoff Award winner, which will be announced Dec. 8.
The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Golden Knights took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in a shootout.
You'll be able to see up to 150 Geminids per hour during this celestial event's peak, which will happen just before the holidays.
The former president’s first-ever Democracy Forum is part of a long-term effort to build his legacy while reckoning with the world he helped shape
The year 2022 brought us everything from Coke Starlight to butter boards, and here at The Takeout, we tried to triangulate what readers might want to cook for themselves. And while TikTok might lay claim to feta pasta, we developed some approachable recipes this year that might become your new go-to favorites, whether you’re looking for weeknight inspo or party appetizer ideas. As we close the book on an eventful year, let’s look back at the top 10 Takeout recipes that readers liked and shared t
Yahoo Finance’s Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to discuss Amazon’s intentions to sell debt ahead of Fed-related volatility.
With nearly 1,000 antioxidants, are you getting enough coffee? There are plenty of health benefits of the popular beverage. Here's how to get the most from your roast.
Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer, and many more feature on upcoming live album Grrr Live!, capturing the band's Dec. 2012 show in Newark
The shooting is reported to have happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Racine Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood.
Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal details the success of Netflix's new series 'Wednesday,' which dethroned 'Stranger Things 4' for total hours viewed in its first week.
Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Gustavo Petro, who was elected Colombia's first leftist president in June, is committed to the “incredibly generous policies” of his predecessor, which includes temporary status for 1.8 million people who fled neighboring Venezuela, said Luis Alberto Murillo Urrutia, Colombia's ambassador to the U.S.
Reports surfaced Monday that new Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze would give up control of his social media accounts.
Episode 5 of “The White Lotus” season 2 had a shocking ending. Let's unpack theories of what it all means, and how Jack and Quentin are related to each other.
"The temple is now empty of monks," a local official told Agence France-Presse, "and nearby villagers are concerned"
It is uncertain whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be available for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.