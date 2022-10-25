One-of-a-Kind Ford F-100 Roadster Selling At Maple Brothers Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This restomod Ford F-100 is highly custom.

Ford did a great job designing the pickup trucks in the 1950s. These are some of the most desirable trucks on the collector market. The iconic step sides and flared wheel wells roll into the current days like a bolt of lightning. Some of these trucks have been modified to make them even better than when they left the factory, and this particular example is a custom F-100 like you’ve never seen.

Built using a Camaro front clip, this striking Cobalt Blue painted truck is powered by a 350 cubic inch Vortec V8 engine. Backing the modern engine is a 700R4 automatic transmission. The transmission feeds power towards the rear tires using a 10 bolt rear end.

On the inside, you’ll find a highly custom interior with gray upholstery, and it gets stoping power from power brakes. It also has an aftermarket stereo and speaker system for a powerful sound. There are many custom touches to this truck, while keeping its old school charm. Other features include power steering and windows, you can see more pictures and information here.

