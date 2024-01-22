‘One-of-a-kind’ Lake Wylie home on a big creek sells for $3 million. Take a look inside

A Lake Wylie home nestled along Beaverdam Creek, neighbor to one once owned by a prominent Charlotte sports figure, sold this month for $3 million.

The lakefront property at 5239 Mallard Point Dr. is a two-story home with a basement. Online listings show a vanishing edge pool overlooking the lake, outdoor dining areas, a wine cellar, fitness room and dock leading to a boat lift.

Features like Tennessee cut stone and vintage handmade bricks and wood from a prior home on the property made for a residence unlike any most people would get to tour, selling agent Bobby Sisk with Nestlewood Realty said. The main part of the home and two towers were positioned to create water views at every turn.

Selling agent Bobby Sisk said a Lake Wylie home that sold for $3 million this month had ample lake views and upgrades.

“This was a one-of-a-kind home,” Sisk said.

York County records list the home at almost 6,400 square feet of finished space and almost 15,000 square feet total. Sale listings advertised the property at 7,900 square feet. It was listed as a four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath.

A wine cellar inside the Mallard Point home in Lake Wylie that sold in January for $3 million.

The home was built in 2016, county records show. A home just beside the property, its southern neighbor on the shoreline, was built in 2008. Former Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich owned that home from late 2012 to early 2015.

A vanishing edge pool overlooking Lake Wylie is one of many features on a Mallard Point home that sold for more than $3 million this month.

Other pricey homes sales around Rock Hill

The Jan. 8 sale on Mallard Point hit a price point matched by only one home last year in the Rock Hill region.

In July, a 10,000-square-foot River Oaks home on Lake Wylie sold for $3.7 million. In all, there were 135 homes in York, Lancaster or Chester counties that sold for $1 million or more last year.

What were the top single-family home sales around Rock Hill in 2023? Here’s the rundown

Fort Mill and Indian Land had the most million-dollar home sales, but Lake Wylie dominated on the highest end. Half of the eight homes in those three counties that sold for $2 million or more are in Lake Wylie.

Canopy Realtor Association lists 12 homes for sale now at $1 million or more on a search of “Lake Wylie.”

Custom and handmade features were located throughout the Mallard Point home in Lake Wylie that recently sold for $3 million.

Those include homes on the North Carolina and South Carolina side. Both homes at $2 million are on the South Carolina side.

Canopy shows 20 results at $1 million or more in Fort Mill.

One is more than $3.8 million and another almost $3.7 million. Indian Land has 16 hits at $1 million or more, though many are for tracts of land. Rock Hill shows nine listings and Tega Cay has one.

A home on Mallard Point Road in Lake Wylie sold in January for more than all but one home last year in the Rock Hill region.