'One of a kind:' Meagher receives Greater Good Award

Dec. 16—CUMBERLAND — Garrett County businessman Bill Meagher was selected as the 2023 Greater Good Award recipient for his efforts to better the community where he lives and works.

The honor was given to Meagher during a gathering of The Greater Cumberland Committee Tuesday at the Cornucopia Cafe in Grantsville.

TGCC gives the award each year to an individual that demonstrates a commitment to advance the greater good in the tri-state region, and who recognizes and practices the philosophy of less fame, more gain.

"I'm thrilled the selection committee chose to honor Bill with this prestigious award. It's so well deserved," said Jennifer Walsh, TGCC executive director and associate vice president of regional initiatives at Frostburg State University.

Meagher is a past chairman of TGCC, a business-based organization that serves three states and five counties in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia on long-term projects involving economic development, transportation, education, energy and next generation leadership.

"I was surprised," said Meagher. "I don't do what I do for awards; none of us do. But, it was a nice event. I was surrounded by all these great leaders and it was very humbling to be honored by them. Many of them have been my mentors.

"A little ice cream guy from Garrett County among such talented people," he said. "It was very special and I'm grateful."

In addition to the large number of hours Meagher donates to area causes, he operates several businesses in Garrett County, including Lakeside Commercial Properties, Oakland Commercial Properties, Mountain Maryland Enterprises, Lakeside Creamery, The Copper Kettle Popcorn Factory, Funtime Water Sports and Deep Creek Donuts.

"He has created a half dozen thriving businesses in the food industry and in local water sports and even made time to serve our region on the board of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce," said Tom Finan, TGCC founder. "Bill Meagher epitomizes the qualities the Greater Good Award seeks to honor — leadership, commitment and selfless teamwork."

Meagher is currently focusing on several new initiatives, according to Walsh, including a tri-state addiction symposium and broadband service to the underserved Appalachian region.

Meagher is a board member of the Garrett County Economic Development Corp. and worked on the current economic development plan. He is a founding member of the Oakland Revitalization Committee, which is helping bring businesses and economic development back to the area, and is the past chairman of the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce.

Meagher and his wife Kathy make their home at Deep Creek Lake.

"Bill Meagher is one of a kind," said Walsh. "He is humble, brave, thoughtful, brilliant, and one of the most entrepreneurial people I've ever had the pleasure to know."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.