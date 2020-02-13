One of Klobuchar’s Biggest Backers Is ‘the Worst Company in the World’

Near the end of a debate performance that arguably pulled her presidential campaign back on track, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) made the case to New Hampshire voters that her family’s hardscrabble background would immunize her from the corrosive effect of money in politics.

“I can’t stand the big money in politics,” Klobuchar said in an exchange about the outsize influence of the super-rich in government. “I didn’t come from money, and I just simply think people don’t look at the guy in the White House and say ‘Can we get someone richer?’ I don’t think they think that.”

“I am not,” Klobuchar reassured the audience, “a billionaire.”

But while the Minnesota senator has successfully parlayed her grandfather’s work in an Iron Range mine into working-class bona fides, some of Klobuchar’s most important longtime backers are billionaires and billion-dollar corporations. Chief among them: Cargill, the agriculture behemoth and the largest privately held company in the United States, which has donated a small fortune in campaign contributions over the course of Klobuchar’s political career.

The agribusiness titan, 90 percent of which is still owned by the descendants of founder William W. Cargill, is based in the Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb of Minnetonka, and has a hand in nearly every political office in Minnesota—all but one member of the state’s congressional delegation received donations from Cargill in the 2018 election cycle.

But even among Minnesota politicians, Klobuchar ranks among Cargill’s favorites. The senator is the top recipient of donations from Cargill’s PAC and employees this cycle, receiving almost five times as much as the conglomerate’s next favorite member of Congress, and has been one of the company’s top recipients for much of her political career.

The relationship has been mutually advantageous. On issues ranging from greenhouse-gas-emissions regulation to labels for genetically modified food to sodium in school lunches, Klobuchar has voted in line with Cargill’s extensive lobbying agenda. Klobuchar has also gone out of her way to cite Cargill as a “private-sector leader” in environmental issues, despite a long record of fines for environmental violations and accusations that it has profited from the use of child slave labor in West Africa.

Klobuchar has even sourced staff from Cargill’s ranks. In 2015, she hired a former Cargill lobbyist who eventually rose to become her legislative director.

Klobuchar’s campaign denied that past votes that benefited the company were a result of anything other than the senator’s personal convictions, noting that she has authored antitrust legislation intended to prevent hyperconsolidation in industries like agriculture and has “led efforts to reform the farm support payment system.”

“Senator Klobuchar has long been a leader when it comes to prioritizing America's family farms and standing up to Big Agribusiness,” a campaign spokesperson said. “While special interests may think they own Washington, they don’t own Amy Klobuchar. Throughout her career, Senator Klobuchar has worked to get big money out of our politics and reform our broken system, and as president she will continue to prioritize that fight.”

Cargill’s top brass and corporate PAC, at least, have not taken that promise seriously.

David MacLennan, Cargill’s chair and chief executive since 2013, has long been one of the top donors to both Klobuchar and Cargill’s political action committee, itself a major bankroller of Klobuchar’s political campaigns. MacLennan and his wife also appear on Klobuchar’s list of campaign bundlers—those who have raised at least $25,000 for the campaign by gathering contributions from other donors. Altogether, Cargill and its employees have donated nearly $120,000 to her various campaigns, according to Open Secrets, including nearly $50,000 so far in the 2020 cycle.

In turn, Klobuchar has frequently been a reliable vote on various bills of extreme interest to the agribusiness giant.

In 2011, Klobuchar voted opposite a vast majority of her Democratic colleagues, as well as future presidential rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), on an amendment that would have suspended the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating greenhouse-gas emissions for two years, and would have exempted the American agricultural industry from greenhouse-gas-emissions rules.