One lane of I-15 closed after deadly crash

SAN DIEGO — First responders are on the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 15 in San Diego.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to a one-car accident on I-15 southbound near University Ave Sunday just after 9 p.m. after a car went down an embankment off the highway.

California Highway Patrol reports the driver, a 50-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle was taken to the children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lane closed after deadly crash on I-15 (KSWB)

One lane of I-15 southbound is currently closed to traffic.

An investigation is ongoing into whether speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Authorities have not released any additional details at this time.

