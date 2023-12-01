One lane open on I-71 NB in Ashland County after crash involving 2 semis, patrol says

One lane remains open today Friday on Interstate 71 NB in Ashland County while troopers from the Ashland post of the Ohio Highway Patrol handle a crash involving two semis.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser.

The patrol said the crash occurred at I-71 at Ohio 511 exit, or mile marker 184. The far left lane remains open, a dispatcher said at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

No further information was immediately available.

