One at-large, one arrested a week after shooting at American Tobacco Campus in Durham

Police have charged two suspects a week after last week’s shooting at the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham, but one is still at-large, police said Tuesday.

A 16-year-old was arrested and is in custody at a juvenile facility while police have not yet arrested a 21-year-old suspect, police said.

Antonio Lorenzo Page Jr., 21, will be charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and conspiracy to possess stolen motor vehicle.

The juvenile, who police did not identify, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy to possess stolen motor vehicle, injury to real property and going armed to the terror of the public, the statement said.

The charges come a week after a shooting near the Durham Performing Arts Center. Just after 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, Durham police reported that two men in a stolen a car shot at two other men walking in front of 120 Vivian St., near DPAC. The suspects then crashed the car into a planter on the sidewalk outside Bella Trio Salon Studio.

No injuries were reported at the time, but multiple nearby businesses were closed immediately following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Stuart at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29340 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.