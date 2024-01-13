One at large, one in custody in double homicide investigation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Williamsport police say two people were shot and killed in a vehicle Friday morning. At the end of the day, one suspect is at large while another is in custody.

The 1700 block of Terrace Place is where the Williamsport Bureau of Police says a double homicide happened early Friday.

According to the Lycoming County District Attorney, one man is at large while another man remains in custody awaiting charges following the fatal shooting of two in Williamsport. The bodies of 37-year-old Alisha Seese and 37-year-old Ronald Dailey were found in a vehicle on Terrace Place early Friday morning.

28/22 News spoke with a Williamsport resident who wished to remain anonymous. He said his quiet neighborhood was rattled by the brutal discovery.

“We all are shocked about it, and a little unsafe now. I just moved in six months ago, and when I learned about the neighborhood I found it was a good neighborhood actually,” said the resident.

Officer identified in Scranton police-involved shooting

Williamsport Bureau of Police say the shooting happened just after midnight on Friday; although neighbors said they weren’t woken up by gunshots, they were startled by the police presence.

“It was right like a few feet from here. It was in the middle of the night, I just woke up because my daughter was crying and also there was a lot of police around,” the resident said.

Officers say they believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no current danger to the public.

“All they told me was that somebody was murdered, and it was not a fight, but it was likely a planned murder. He told me that the area is pretty much safe and there was nothing to be worried about,” the resident explained.

The Lycoming County police chief announced that there will be a press conference Saturday morning addressing the double homicide investigation.

This is an active investigation that 28/22 News will continue to follow and keep you updated with the latest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.