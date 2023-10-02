One last hurrah for warm temps

Oct. 2—MANKATO — As warmer temperatures continued throughout the southern Minnesota region on Monday, some Mankato residents, such as Garnet Cafourek, found ways to take advantage of the heat.

Cafourek, a long-time lover of sports cars, lined four of his cars up for some maintenance while the weather was still hot.

"I needed to charge the battery and add additive to the gas tank. One thing led to another," he said. "I was doing this and that and (my wife) suggested why don't you line them up and take a picture."

Cafourek said a few people stopped by to watch; he isn't complaining that the weather isn't getting colder just yet.

"I'm enjoying it a lot. This is wonderful this time of year."

But the trend isn't normal this time of year, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Calderone.

Normal highs are in the middle to upper 60's range for central and southern Minnesota. Calderone said the cause of it all is trapped high pressure.

"There was a lot of hot air over western and southwestern United States that just happened to migrate over our region. We've seen similar heat waves like this during the summer," he said.

Highs will be in the 60's and 50's towards the middle and end of the week.

Calderone said the warm temperatures also won't have much impact on speed leaves change to fall colors.

"If anything, it may not even be noticeable, the heat may accelerate it slightly but probably nothing that's really noticeable in the grand scheme of things," he said.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's fall color map put Blue Earth County's numbers in the 25% to 50% of full peak.