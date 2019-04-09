Take One Last Look at the 2019 Ford F-series Super Duty Before It's Updated for 2020

Ford's F-series Super Duty-that is Ford-speak for heavy-duty pickup-stands mighty above the light-duty, full-size F-150 in size and capability. It also has been in service in its current form for quite some time, which is why next year a freshened 2020 F-series Super Duty hits the market. The updated truck will have more powerful engines and offer greater capabilities. Before it gets here, catch up on what makes the 2019 model tick by swiping through these photos: