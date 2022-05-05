One year later: brutal double murder shakes Penn Township, shatters two families

One year ago, Penn Township was rocked by a brutal double murder.

It led to a manhunt across Westmoreland County and shattered the lives of two families.

“I’ll tell you, holidays are definitely different,” said Zach Erdeljac, the brother of one of the victims. “They haven’t been the same.”

WATCH Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m. to see how these families are turning their tragedies into helping others.

TRENDING NOW:

Homicide investigation underway after 9-year-old boy found dead in Westmoreland County Crane falls onto building in Shaler Man facing charges after allegedly fleeing police, wrecking into Port Authority bus VIDEO:Channel 11 explores how lottery proceeds benefit older Pennsylvanians DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts