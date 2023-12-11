One year later, family remembers missing mother of 8

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A year since a mother of eight disappeared in Kalamazoo, her loved ones say they still have no answers and no justice.

Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, went missing on Dec. 10, 2022. Police believe Kelley was killed, but her remains have still not been found.

“I just want her back home,” her mother, April Raiche, told News 8 on Sunday. “It’s been hard. I can’t call her. I can’t go over there to see her.”

Kelley had eight kids, between 6 and 18 years old.

“They’re doing the best they can, it’s hard,” said Lashawn Perry, Heather Kelley’s cousin. Some of them don’t understand at this point what’s really happening.”

Kelley’s loved ones honored her Sunday, a year since she disappeared. They gathered with candles and released balloons into the sky.

A memorial for Heather Kelley was held at the spot where the missing mother’s car was found. (Dec. 10, 2023)

Perry remembers Kelley as a ray of sunshine.

“She was the light of the room when she came in it, it lit up,” she said.

Family and friends met Sunday on East Michigan Avenue north of Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo, where her car was found abandoned.

According to court records, police found her blood on the front and back seats. The driver’s seat was partially burnt with trace evidence of gasoline. They also found a small hole punched in the driver’s side window.

Investigators later learned that at the time of Kelley’s disappearance, she was with her boyfriend, 38-year-old Carlos Watts of Kalamazoo. Watts has been named as a suspect in court records, but he has not been charged.

Police also found clothing in a field about half a mile away from Kelley’s vehicle, including women’s underwear, women’s jeans, boots and a durag. Tests later determined that the jeans and durag had DNA from Kelley and Watts, court records say.

Watts is currently in federal custody after pleading guilty to a charge of escaping the KPEP halfway house in Kalamazoo.

Court documents show that Watts was on federal parole, wearing a tether and finishing up a separate federal sentence at the halfway house. It’s two miles away from where Kelley’s car was found.

An undated photo of Heather Kelley. (Courtesy National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems)

Watts’ tether was inactive for several hours the night Kelley went missing, according to court records. Police have said they believe Kelley was killed and her body disposed of during that 8.5-hour window.

Police interviewed Watts at KPEP the day after Kelley’s disappearance, according to court filings. Documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office accuse Watts of cutting off his tether and escaping through an emergency exit early the next morning.

Watts was later arrested on Dec. 14 after a two-hour standoff at a home in Battle Creek. He has since pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to the halfway house escape and is expected to be sentenced next month.

Watts has denied killing Kelly in emails to Target 8.

“I want Heathers (sic) 8 children to know 1000% that I had nothing to do with ther mothers (sic) disappearance,” he wrote. “You have clearly been given half and false truth information.”

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to Kelley. Silent Observer is also offering a $5,000 reward. If you know anything, please contact the Portage Department of Public Safety, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI or Silent Observer.

Kelley’s mother and cousin both said Sunday that “somebody knows something” and pleaded for them to come forward.

“Just come say something so we know what happened,” Perry said.

Perry thanked investigators for the work they’ve put in on the case over the last year, saying a lot of people “aren’t even sleeping at night” because they’re trying to solve the case. She said she has faith she will get answers one day.

“We’re gonna bring justice to Heather one way or the other,” Perry said. “It’s going to happen, it’s taking time.”

“We’re not gonna give up,” she continued. “We’re gonna keep her name out there. No matter where she is, she knows we’re here and we’re fighting for her, and we will for the rest of our lives.”

