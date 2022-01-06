One year later, federal charges loom for Fresno-area men arrested after Capitol riot

It’s been a year since two men from the Fresno region were among hundreds of people arrested on allegations of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Their cases are still pending, and the two men still face multiple charges for their alleged involvement.

Benjamin Martin, a 43-year-old real estate agent and anti-mask advocate, is charged with suspicion of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building; obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstructing or impeding an official proceeding.

He’s also facing additional weapons charges related to guns that were found in a Madera home where he was living with his fiance and his two children. Martin is not allowed to possess any guns as part of his probation for a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

Martin declined to comment on his case and his Fresno attorney Roger Nuttall could not be reached for comment.

Federal authorities connected Martin to the violent event after receiving information from a tipster. On Martin’s Facebook page, he shared two videos that appear to be footage outside of the door on the north side of the Capitol. The second video appeared to be taken shortly after the first video ended. Court documents allege Martin appears to be holding the door open.

Ricky Christopher Willden, 39, of Oakhurst, a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and acts of physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Willden, who could not be reached for comment, is seen on video near the east door of the Capitol at 2:24 p.m. (according to time stamps in one of the videos) wearing a dark jacket, beanie cap and gloves, and cheering as the doors to the Capitol opened.

A few minutes later, Willden can be seen raising his hand and spraying an unknown substance from a green can toward police officers who were standing guard at the east door, federal investigators said.

Martin and Willden’s cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Martin is scheduled to appear for a status conference on Feb. 2 and remains out of custody. Willden’s next court appearance is Feb. 17 for a status conference and is also out of custody.

All court proceedings will take place in Washington, D.C.